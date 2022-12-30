Two men injured after shooting at KFC in DeKalb County, police say

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An investigation is underway after two men were shot at KFC in DeKalb County on Thursday evening.

Authorities responded to the KFC in the 2500 block of Wesley Chapel Road in reference to a person shot. Upon arrival, officers located two men in their 30s with apparent gunshot wounds.

Police say that one of the men was in the parking lot of the business and the other was in the street and later were both transported to hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say that initial information indicates the two males exchanged gunfire inside and outside of the KFC.

This is an active investigation.

