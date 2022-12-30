Underground Atlanta owner determined to revive downtown

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The biggest New Year’s Eve celebration in Atlanta is back for the first time in three years. The Peach Drop is taking place Saturday night.

For Shaneel Lalani, the return of the iconic Peach Drop to Underground Atlanta marks a rebirth of sorts for this historic section of downtown.

“We’ve been trying to bring this tradition back ever since I purchased the property,” said Lalani, owner of Underground Atlanta.

Lalani first set his sights on this once-defunct mall nearly two years ago. While COVID shutdowns may have slowed momentum, his company Lalani Ventures, which also owns the office tower at 34 Peachtree St., managed to bring in new tenants with more he says slated to be announced in early 2023.

“We’re actively working on bringing people back to the property, which surprisingly hasn’t been that hard because everybody knows exactly where Underground is,” said Lalani.

Underground Atlanta was once a huge tourism draw. It was a nightlife district in the 1970s and early 1980s, then a mall throughout the 1990s and 2000s.

Lalani sees the Peach Drop, which is expected to attract tens of thousands of New Year’s Eve revelers, as an opportunity for tourists and Atlantans to rediscover downtown and the Underground.

“We believe this is where the city started. This is where the roots began. You know, this is the most iconic property we have in Atlanta,” said Lalani.

The free Peach Drop festivities begin at 6:00 p.m. on Saturday. Atlanta Police advise attendees to utilize MARTA, which is increasing its train frequency in and out of Five Points station.

Copyright 2022 WANF. All rights reserved.