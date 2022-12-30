YEAR IN REVIEW 2022: Most-read stories on AtlantaNewsFirst.com for 2022

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Here is a list of the most-read stories on AtlantaNewsFirst.com for the year of 2022. Unsurprisingly, the grand jury investigation into former President Donald Trump.

A special grand jury was called in Fulton County earlier this year to investigate whether then-President Donald Trump and his allies illegally tried to overturn his defeat in the 2020 election in Georgia. Multiple high-profile individuals, including Sen. Lindsey Graham, were called to testify. Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis kicked off the investigation 2 years ago. The grand jurors are expected to produce a final report with recommendations on potential further action.

Atlanta Braves outfielder and designated hitter Marcell Ozuna was arrested in August after he was seen speeding and driving in both lanes in Norcross. Ozuna reportedly immediately identified himself as a baseball player and apologized. Ozuna was suspended for 20 games after the incident. This is not the first time that Ozuna made headlines for allegedly behaving badly. He was also arrested for domestic violence in 2021. He agreed to enter a pretrial diversion program, complete an anger management course, and complete community service in that case. Ozuna is still with the team at this time but the Braves may be thinking of parting ways.

As if COVID-19 wasn’t enough to deal with, monkeypox began putting fear into many people in May of this year. In August, Atlanta News First spoke to a Marietta woman about her experience after her posts went viral on social media. At the height of the mpox (it’s new name) scare, there were 450 new cases per day. Now, the average is 4. The mpox public health emergency is set to expire at the end of January.

A 31-year-old woman was killed in March over a dispute involving a bowling ball at the Metro Fun Center on Metropolitan Parkway. In addition to the unusual reason for the shooting, it was later revealed that the woman had a child with local Atlanta rapper Young Thug, who is currently in jail and facing RICO charges. A 25-year-old man was later arrested for her murder.

A federal report that listed the metro Atlanta housing market as unaffordable made headlines in March. At the time, Gwinnett County was the least affordable county in Georgia. A check of the same data at the time of this writing reveals that all of the counties in the metro Atlanta area are still considered “unaffordable.” Of the counties in metro Atlanta, Carroll County and Barrow County are the most affordable and Gwinnett and Dawson County are the least affordable.

Atlanta News First Investigates started looking into this story after Conyers Police responded to a call about an unconscious man in need of medical care. When police arrived, they found 68-year-old Jerry with tubes still attached to his body. The man was apparently discharged from Piedmont Rockdale Hospital and when investigative reporter Ciara Cummings started looking into this, she found out that he was not the only one. Jerry’s case led to a federal investigation, which found that the hospital was in “immediate jeopardy.”

Residents of midtown Atlanta were shocked when a woman opened fire in August at a high-rise condo building on West Peachtree Street. Rissa Kengne allegedly killed two men and injured another person during a shooting spree. She was later arrested at Atlanta’s airport. It is believed that Kengne targeted her victims because she was upset with the management of the building she lived in. It was also discovered that she had filed a lawsuit against Georgia Power just a couple of months before the shooting spree.

A Sandy Springs mother suffering from stage IV cancer was evicted from her home in July after being tased by Fulton County marshals. Atlanta News First Investigates started digging into metro Atlanta’s lack of affordable housing and pandemic rental assistance. Christina McKinney fell behind on payments during the pandemic. At the time of the incident, Georgia ranked 5th highest among states for renters falling behind on payments.

It’s not unusual for police officers to work events in addition to their regular duties. The Atlanta Botanical Garden recently hired an off-duty police officer named Garrett Rolfe to work during their popular holiday lights event. However, Rolfe is no stranger to many in the general public. That’s because he is the police officer who was charged with the shooting death of Rayshard Brooks during an attempted arrest at a Wendy’s restaurant in 2020. Because of that, someone recognized him while he was working the event and complained.

During the pandemic, the federal government stepped in to help individual states. Georgia received $2.4 billion in 2021 and another $2.4 billion in 2022. When the news came out that another payment was on the way, some people started asking questions.

The status of the mental health system has been a big concern in recent years in many states across the country, Georgia included. A Cherokee County man killed his daughter, who struggled with mental health issues and then himself in March. The son of the man spoke to Atlanta News First after the incident saying police had been called to the family’s home multiple times over the last few years because his sister was experiencing mental health issues.

The people of Atlanta know that they can turn to Atlanta News First Consumer Investigator Better Call Harry when they feel like they have been taken advantage of by an individual or company. Wanda King-Whitby did just that after she was taken advantage of when buying a used car. King-Whitby trusted the salesman and skipped a pre-purchase inspection. Unfortunately, a post-purchase inspection revealed that someone had put a little piece of black tape over the check engine light.

In September, Atlanta News First featured an 8-year-old boy with autism who was about to turn 9 years old. His mom and aunt were asking for birthday cards and told Atlanta News First reporter Sawyer Buccy that in previous years, no one came to the boy’s birthday parties. People are the state and across the country saw the story and responded in a big way. They began sending birthday cards and presents. And, the community threw a birthday bash for the special little boy.

A Loganville family claimed in July that their son, who has a disability, was not allowed to board a flight. Gabe was born with a rare genetic disorder that limits his speech and intellectual abilities. He’s also been diagnosed with autism. Gabe’s parents say their son was simply excited about traveling and was being a bit loud. However, the pilot reportedly said “If he’s this bad on the ground, he’s going to be 10 times worse in the air” and refused to let him fly.

An 82-year-old woman with Alzheimer’s wandered away from her home in Senoia in August. Her family was quite worried about her and contact the police who turned to the media for help. A few days later, a toddler spotted the woman’s feet while he was playing with bubbles in his backyard. After the woman was released from the hospital, the previously missing woman and her family met with the young boy. They credit him with saving the woman’s life.

