FIRST ALERT: AM Fog, Rain, Isolated T’Storms Ending by 4 pm; Dry Tonight

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) -Rain is expected on and off today with a few possible thunderstorms. The rain will end by4 pm. Skies will be cloudy but mild for the big game at the Benz at 8 pm and dry and mild for midnight festivities.

Sunday will be cloudy to start but will end with some sunshine and temperatures in the low 60′s. Monday will be sunny and mild. Tuesday and Wednesday are FIRST ALERT days with rain and storms.

