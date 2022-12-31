Positively Georgia
FIRST ALERT: AM Fog, Rain, Isolated T’Storms Ending by 4 pm; Dry Tonight

Scattered showers expected through late afternoon, skies will be cloudy but dry tonight.
FIRST ALERT: AM Fog/Mist, Afternoon Rain, Dry Tonight
By Alexandra Steele
Published: Dec. 31, 2022 at 7:10 AM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) -Rain is expected on and off today with a few possible thunderstorms. The rain will end by4 pm. Skies will be cloudy but mild for the big game at the Benz at 8 pm and dry and mild for midnight festivities.

Sunday will be cloudy to start but will end with some sunshine and temperatures in the low 60′s. Monday will be sunny and mild. Tuesday and Wednesday are FIRST ALERT days with rain and storms.

