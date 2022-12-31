First Alert Forecast: Mild start to the New Year; Midweek showers and storms

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The risk of rain has diminished in north Georgia and the weather looks good for New Year’s Eve. Expect temperatures in the 50s with mostly cloudy skies at midnight. Low clouds and fog cannot be ruled out, but they’re more likely to develop after midnight and before dawn.

New Year’s Day will start out with clouds and fog, but the weather should improve in the afternoon. Expect temperatures in the 50s in the morning and in the 60s once the clouds break up.

Mild weather continues on Monday. If there’s enough sunshine the temperature will reach the upper 60s to low 70s. Even with mostly cloudy skies, it will be in the low to mid 60s.

First Alert for Showers and Storms in the Midweek

A slow-moving disturbance will bring showers and thunderstorms in the middle of the week. Expect scattered showers and possibly t-storms on Tuesday. It will not be raining the entire day, and it will be mild with temps in the 60s. The shower and t-storm threat continues Tuesday night into Wednesday. It will stay mild with temperatures in the upper 50s to low 60s at night and 60s during the day. There is a low chance of strong to severe t-storms in north Georgia, and we’ll continue to monitor the threat early in the week.

Colder weather returns on Thursday and sticks around into the weekend. It will not be nearly as cold as what we saw around Christmas, but it will be close to normal for early January. Expect highs in the low to mid 50s and lows in the 30s Thursday through Saturday. It will likely be dry into next weekend.

