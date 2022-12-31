Man accused of assaulting Alabama trooper arrested in Fulton County, police said

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A man who allegedly assaulted a trooper in Alabama and then fled a traffic stop has been arrested in East Point, Fulton County, according to police.

Atlanta police were informed by Alabama authorities about the suspect and took him into custody near the Camp Creek Parkway in East Point. Police say the man was still wearing handcuffs after the fight with the officer. The female driver was also arrested after she approached the car.

Both suspects were taken to East Point’s jail to await charges and extradition to Alabama.

