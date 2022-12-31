Man dies in single vehicle crash in Monroe County

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A man has died in a single-car crash in Monroe County

According to police, 66-year-old Jerry L. Stinson was driving on Taylor Road when his Chevrolet Avalanche turned off the road. The car hit several trees and overturned multiple times. Stinson was ejected from the car and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police are currently investigating the crash.

