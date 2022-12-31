Positively Georgia
St Jude Dream Home
Submit Your Photos
Surprise Squad

Man dies in single vehicle crash in Monroe County

Generic police lights
Generic police lights(MGN)
By Alexandra Parker
Published: Dec. 31, 2022 at 10:46 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A man has died in a single-car crash in Monroe County

According to police, 66-year-old Jerry L. Stinson was driving on Taylor Road when his Chevrolet Avalanche turned off the road. The car hit several trees and overturned multiple times. Stinson was ejected from the car and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police are currently investigating the crash.

Copyright 2022 WANF. All rights reserved.

Latest News

2022 YEAR IN REVIEW GRAPHIC
YEAR IN REVIEW 2022: Some of the most-watched stories of 2022 on Atlanta News First
Atlanta Falcons practice squad member involved in violent encounter
Cameron Batson
Atlanta Falcons practice squad member involved in violent encounter with Atlanta police officer
Atlanta police officer injured during encounter with driver
DUI suspect attacks Atlanta police officer