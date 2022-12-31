Positively Georgia
Mother and daughter died in LaGrange fire

By Talgat Almanov
Published: Dec. 31, 2022 at 4:51 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Authorities are investigating a fatal house fire in LaGrange that happened on Dec.31.

According to the Troup County Fire Department, fire crews responded to 83 Old Kimbrough Road around 12:05 a.m. after reports of a house fire.

Upon arrival, firefighters located two females dead inside the house. The victims have been identified as Elizabeth “Beth” McDonald, 80, and her daughter Elizabeth “Libby” McDonald, 58.

Authorities determined the cause of the fire as accidental. They say the fire started in a washroom off the back porch from heat lamps.

