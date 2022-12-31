PEACH BOWL LIVE BLOG: Georgia Bulldogs vs. Ohio Buckeyes

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Georgia Bulldogs, the defending national champions, will face the Ohio Buckeyes in the Peach Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on Saturday night.

The last time the Bulldogs faced Ohio State in a bowl was in 1992. They defeated Ohio 21-14 in the Florida Citrus Bowl. Georgia is trying to become the first team since Alabama (2011-12) to win consecutive national titles.

Approximately 70,000 people are expected to watch the game which kicks off at 8 p.m. ET.

The Bulldogs are 4-2 all-time in Peach Bowl history, including a 24-21 win over Cincinnati in 2021.

Today's matchup marks the third CFP appearance (fifth game) for Georgia. Overall, the Dawgs are making their 60th bowl appearance and its 26th-consecutive appearance.

𝕿𝖍𝖊 gameday is finally here 💯 pic.twitter.com/Cx9ZcMEWFj — Ohio State Football (@OhioStateFB) December 31, 2022

Special guest appearance by the @CFBPlayoff Championship Trophy ahead of tonight’s CFP Semifinal matchup. pic.twitter.com/jPqimJ088U — Mercedes-Benz Stadium (@MBStadium) December 31, 2022

UPDATED RAIN TIMING (specifically for downtown/tailgating): heaviest rain between 11:30-1:30pm.



IT NOW LOOKS DRY AFTER 2:30P.



You should be safe to set up tailgating around 2pm.



GMFD 🐶🐶🐶🐶 — Ella Dorsey (@Ella__Dorsey) December 31, 2022

