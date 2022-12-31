Positively Georgia
PEACH BOWL LIVE BLOG: Georgia Bulldogs vs. Ohio Buckeyes

peach bowl
peach bowl(WTOC)
By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Dec. 31, 2022 at 3:53 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Georgia Bulldogs, the defending national champions, will face the Ohio Buckeyes in the Peach Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on Saturday night.

The last time the Bulldogs faced Ohio State in a bowl was in 1992. They defeated Ohio 21-14 in the Florida Citrus Bowl. Georgia is trying to become the first team since Alabama (2011-12) to win consecutive national titles.

Approximately 70,000 people are expected to watch the game which kicks off at 8 p.m. ET.

