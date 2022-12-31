Tire shop employee shot and killed in DeKalb County

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A tire shop employee in DeKalb County was shot and killed Saturday afternoon.

According to the DeKalb County Police Department, officers responded to the Tires Plus at 577 DeKalb Industrial Way in reference to a person shot. Upon arrival, officers located a 24-year-old male with apparent gunshot wounds. The victim was taken to an area hospital but later was pronounced dead.

Police confirmed to Atlanta News First that the suspect was identified as 30-year-old Quadarius McDowell. Preliminary information indicates the suspect brought his car to the tire shop for service. At some point, the victim started to drive the car when McDowell mistakenly assumed that he was trying to steal it. The suspect then fired multiple shots from a handgun striking the victim.

Police say McDowell was charged with murder and taken to the DeKalb Jail.

