Atlanta Falcons practice squad member involved in violent encounter with police office

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A police officer and a suspected drunk driver, who has been identified as a member of the practice squad for the Atlanta Falcons, are in the hospital this morning after an incident overnight.

According to police, an officer was conducting a sobriety test on the suspect when the driver began fighting with the officer.

The suspect, identified by the team as Cameron Batson, then ran into a nearby neighborhood.

Police were able to track the man down and take him into custody.

Both the officer and the suspected drunk driver were taken to the hospital to be checked out.

The Atlanta Falcons have released the following statement:

”We have been made aware of an overnight incident involving Cameron Batson and are currently gathering information from law enforcement agencies. We take this matter seriously and have no further comment at this time.”

This is a developing story. Check back for more information.

