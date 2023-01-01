Positively Georgia
2 men arrested in Hall County for trafficking $22M worth of liquid meth

This intelligence-driven operation resulted in 358 searches, 175 arrests, 98 firearms were seized, and narcotics and gang paraphernalia were recovered.(WRDW/WAGT)
By Joyce Lupiani
Published: Jan. 1, 2023 at 10:48 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Two men are in jail in Hall County after being arrested for transporting 305 kilos of liquid methamphetamine worth $22 million.

According to the Hall County Sheriff’s Office, 45-year-old Candido Rangel Garcia and 31-year-old Adolfo Solorio Garcia were arrested during a traffic stop on Mountain View Road in Oakwood around 10 p.m. Dec. 30.

The liquid methamphetamine was being transported in multiple gas-like containers. Both men have been charged with trafficking methamphetamine and are being held without bond.

The Sheriff’s Office says it does not anticipate any further arrests in this case.

