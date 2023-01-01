Positively Georgia
Firefighters respond to house fire in in Dacula

Gwinnett County Fire responded to a report of a house fire in Dacula
Gwinnett County Fire responded to a report of a house fire in Dacula(Atlanta News First)
By Talgat Almanov
Published: Dec. 31, 2022 at 10:58 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Gwinnett County fire crews responded to a report of a house fire in Dacula Saturday night.

Fire officials confirmed to Atlanta News First that all occupants were evacuated. A dog and cat were also found upon the arrival of firefighters.

Firefighters continue their efforts to extinguish the fire. The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

Copyright 2022 WANF. All rights reserved.

