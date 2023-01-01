Firefighters respond to house fire in in Dacula

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Gwinnett County fire crews responded to a report of a house fire in Dacula Saturday night.

Fire officials confirmed to Atlanta News First that all occupants were evacuated. A dog and cat were also found upon the arrival of firefighters.

Firefighters continue their efforts to extinguish the fire. The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

