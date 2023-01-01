FIRST ALERT: Dense Fog Until 11AM, Becoming Mostly Sunny & Mild Today With Temperatures In Mid 60′s

Positively Georgia
By Alexandra Steele
Published: Jan. 1, 2023 at 8:07 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Widespread dense fog this morning. By noon, partly sunny skies and 60 degrees. Skies will clear this afternoon and temperatures will warm into the mid 60′s. Monday will be partly sunny and warm with highs near 70 degrees! Tuesday and Wednesday will be wet with a FIRST ALERT for both days. Temperatures will be much cooler by the end of the week.

