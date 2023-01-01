Positively Georgia
Man reportedly struck by celebratory gunfire overnight in metro Atlanta

*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.(FOX 32 Chicago / YouTube | Pixabay)
By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Jan. 1, 2023 at 1:36 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A man is recovering after being grazed by a bullet in the area of Peachtree Street and Wall Street shortly after midnight.

Atlanta Police say the preliminary investigation indicates the incident could be a result of celebratory gunfire from another location.

The victim was transported to a hospital where he is reportedly stable.

No other information was provided by police.

Copyright 2022 WANF. All rights reserved.

