Man reportedly struck by celebratory gunfire overnight in metro Atlanta

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A man is recovering after being grazed by a bullet in the area of Peachtree Street and Wall Street shortly after midnight.

Atlanta Police say the preliminary investigation indicates the incident could be a result of celebratory gunfire from another location.

The victim was transported to a hospital where he is reportedly stable.

No other information was provided by police.

