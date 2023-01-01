Peach Drop at Underground Atlanta to bring in 2023

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Many people gathered at Underground Atlanta Saturday night to bring in the new year with the Peach Drop.

Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens is the event’s host with radio personality Ryan Cameron.

Performances will include Jermaine Dupri, Da Brat, Jagged Edge, and others.

“This is my first time watching the Peach Drop and I’m so excited,” one woman said.

An iconic Atlanta event that started in 1989, but was canceled in 2020, 2021, and 2022.

Attendees like Latanya Tyson, told Atlanta News First they’ve been waiting for this.

“After the pandemic, you have to come out, you have to do something to celebrate,” Tyson said. “I feel good about this new year coming up, I’m excited.”

