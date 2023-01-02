Dog flu outbreak at animal shelter Lifeline; what you can do to protect your pet

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A dog flu outbreak, sweeping across the nation, is also impacting metro Atlanta. Local animal shelter, Lifeline says several dogs have tested positive in recent weeks.

Like many pet owners, Kimberly Vu started hearing about dog flu a few weeks ago. She says her dog Sherlock is up to date with all his vaccines, including flu.

Vu said similar to COVID, she has been trying to social distance Sherlock from other dogs. So, no boarding, and less playtime at the dog park.

“I mean if we go to dog parks I just kind of like make sure he distances from everyone. Or we’ll just avoid dog parks for now,” said Kimberly Vu.

Dog Flu is hitting metro Atlanta animal shelters particularly hard. Lifeline Animal Services, which operates shelters in both Fulton and DeKalb Counties, says several of their shelter dogs have tested positive for the highly contagious virus. In response, the staff is working to contain the spread by separating the sick from the healthy. Their veterinarians recommend pet owners do the same at home.

“The less interaction the species or dogs have with each other’s, the less likely they are to spread I,” said Dr. Molly Urban, a Lifeline veterinarian. “Keeping yourself out of the dog park, or maybe trying not to board your animals if you don’t have to, or maybe push off that grooming appointment for a month.”

The most common symptoms of dog flu are runny nose and cough. Dr. Urban says the vaccine can help ward off the most severe sickness, but it shouldn’t replace other efforts to keep your dog from spreading the virus.

If you’re dog contracts the virus, veterinarians recommend your pet quarantine for up to 28 days.

Lifeline has instituted new screening protocols at both of their shelters before taking in a pet. They’re also asking the public to help by fostering a shelter dog. Fostering will help stop the spread of the virus and help with shelter overcrowding.

