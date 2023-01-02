Atlanta Falcons' Cameron Batson released from team following incident with police

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) -Atlanta Falcons practice player Cameron Batson has a bond set after allegedly assaulting a police officer.

Judge Hughes with Fulton County granted Batson a $95,000 bond. He will not be allowed to have access to weapons, drugs, or alcohol as the case is ongoing. Judge Hughes did grant Batson permission to keep traveling with the Falcons.

According to Atlanta police, Batson was pulled over early Saturday morning for speeding and swerving on I-75. Defense attorney Don Samuel says Batson was doing a field sobriety test when he was handcuffed and tased, allegedly for no reason. Samuel says that’s when Batson started fighting with the officer. The ADA says Batson took the officer’s taser and tried to use it on him. Police say Batson then fled to his truck and drove off. He was later found and arrested near Northside Drive.

Batson is charged with Aggravated Assault, Aggravated assault against law enforcement officer when engaged in official duty, Battery, Driving- Fleeing Or Attempting To Elude A Police Officer, and Removal Or Attempted Removal Of a Weapon From Public Official.

In an announcement, Tuesday an Atlanta Falcons spokesperson told Atlanta News First that Batson has been released from the practice squad.

With the release of Batson, the Falcons currently have 15 players on the practice squad.

