Fire breaks out on roof of hotel in downtown Atlanta

By Jamarlo Phillips
Published: Jan. 2, 2023 at 4:43 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta firefighters responded to a fire that broke out on the roof of Westin hotel Monday afternoon.

The Atlanta Fire Department told Atlanta News First that there was a small fire on the roof of the hotel.

According to fire officials, the cause of the fire is under investigation.

There were no reported injuries, according to fire officials.

