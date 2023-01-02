Fire breaks out on roof of hotel in downtown Atlanta
Published: Jan. 2, 2023 at 4:43 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta firefighters responded to a fire that broke out on the roof of Westin hotel Monday afternoon.
The Atlanta Fire Department told Atlanta News First that there was a small fire on the roof of the hotel.
According to fire officials, the cause of the fire is under investigation.
There were no reported injuries, according to fire officials.
