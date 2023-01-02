First Alert: Patchy dense fog for the morning ahead of another warm day

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) -

Today’s High: 66°

Tonight’s Low: 61°

Rain Chance: 20%

Happy first Monday of 2023! We will start on a foggy note, with a dense fog advisory in effect for the metro and east Georgia until 10 AM.

Through the afternoon, expect partly sunny skies, a few isolated showers, and temperatures in the mid to upper 60s.

Come Tuesday and Wednesday, we have a First Alert for the threat of heavy rain and maybe even severe storms as a cold front brings a couple rounds of storms -- one Tuesday night, another early Wednesday morning.

Beyond the storms, we cool back into the 50s with overnight lows in the 30s and 40s to round out the week and head into the weekend.

7 Day Forecast:

Warm and unsettled first half of the week. Cooler to round out the week and for the weekend. (ANF)

