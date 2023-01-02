FIRST ALERT | Rounds of rain, few storms expected Tuesday and Wednesday

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A break from the active weather pattern of late comes to an end. A strong storm system has brought flooding and heavy mountains snows to the west coast. The risk of flooding and severe weather increases as it moves through the south and southeast early this week.

The storm system interacts with mild weather and copious Gulf of Mexico moisture to produce widespread showers and thunderstorms across the Southern Plains and Ark-La-Tex Monday. Rain and thunderstorms spread eastward between late Monday and early Wednesday. Locally, the chance of rain ramps-up across North Georgia Tuesday morning and remains elevated through Wednesday morning.

Rain, storms impact North Georgia (WANF, GRAY MEDIA)

While it won’t rain the entire 24-hour period, several rounds of rain impact North Georgia during that timeframe. Rain will be heavy at times. By the time all is said and done, an inch or two of rain accumulation will be common. A couple spots could see more than two inches of rain. In addition, a few strong or severe storms cannot be ruled out. The greatest risk with any storm that manages to become organized will be damaging wing gusts to 60 MPH.

The final round of rain shifts east of North Georgia Wednesday morning. Chillier, sunnier weather builds in Thursday into Friday.

You can keep an eye on weather changes through the week, even if you’re on the go, in the First Alert Weather App.

Copyright 2022 WANF. All rights reserved.