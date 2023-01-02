Five running in Tuesday special election to fill David Ralston’s seat

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The special election to fill the seat held by the late David Ralston is entering its final hours before its Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023, vote.

The powerful former Georgia House speaker died on Nov. 16. Ralston, who represented north Georgia’s House district 7, had previously announced he was not running for reelection as House speaker due to health challenges.

House Speaker Pro Tempore Jan Jones, a metro Atlanta Republican, automatically became House speaker on Ralston’s death. But in December, Georgia House Republicans elected state Rep. Jon Burns as the new speaker. Burns will not officially become Speaker until the full House goes into session in next week.

Five candidates, including Ralston’s widow, Sheree Ralston, qualified for the seat, which Fannin and Gilmer counties, and a portion of Dawson County. Also qualifying for the race are Johnny Chastain, Justin Heitman, Brian Pritchard and Richie Stone.

A runoff, if necessary, will be held on Jan. 31, 2023.

Gov. Brian Kemp endorsed Sheree Ralston, who is the executive director of the Fannin County Development Authority, after her announcement that she was entering the race.

Ralston was elected to the House in 2002 after spending six years in the Senate during the 1990s. He ran for attorney general in 1998, losing to Democrat Thurbert Baker.

Highlights of Ralston’s time as a speaker include his backing of the largest state income tax cut in Georgia history; a $900 million transportation funding bill that has helped the state plug a backlog of infrastructure improvements; and the first-ever paid parental leave policy for teachers and state employees.

Most recently, Ralston led the way to passing legislation that overhauled Georgia’s mental healthcare system.

