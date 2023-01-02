Flight from Atlanta to Miami diverted to Jacksonville due to medical emergency
Published: Jan. 1, 2023 at 10:56 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - On Sunday, a Delta flight from Atlanta to Miami was diverted to Jacksonville due to a medical emergency.
The airline reported that the diversion was necessary for medical care to a passenger whose name was not released.
According to a release from Delta, the 1538 flight is planned to continue on to Miami Sunday evening.
