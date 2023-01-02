Positively Georgia
Flight from Atlanta to Miami diverted to Jacksonville due to medical emergency

South Bend residents can no longer reach some east coast destinations through Detroit.
South Bend residents can no longer reach some east coast destinations through Detroit.(WNDU)
By Talgat Almanov
Published: Jan. 1, 2023 at 10:56 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - On Sunday, a Delta flight from Atlanta to Miami was diverted to Jacksonville due to a medical emergency.

The airline reported that the diversion was necessary for medical care to a passenger whose name was not released.

According to a release from Delta, the 1538 flight is planned to continue on to Miami Sunday evening.

