From gas prices to student loans: What to budget for in 2023

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Georgians should be budgeting for the new year and planning to fill up their gas tanks now.

The cost of gasoline in Georgia is set to go up next week.

The state’s gas tax, which has been suspended for almost a year, is set to return next week.

In December Governor Brian Kemp extended the gas tax suspension an extra month to help families offset the cost of holiday spending.

That suspension ends January 10th, meaning prices will jump about 29 cents per gallon for gas and about 33 cents per gallon for diesel.

But gas is not the only thing people are budgeting for in the new year.

“What I keep saying is prepare for the worst and hope for the best,” said Betsy Mayotte, President of The Institute of Student Loan Advisors.

When it comes to paying your student loans, experts say while lawsuits against student debt relief plays out in court, now is the time to pay off those private loans.

“For someone that might have private loans and federal loans that are covered by the covid pause, and again those loans are enjoying a 0% interest rate, I would be taking the opportunity to throw every dollar I could at those private loans to try to get rid of them.”

Even if your federal loans are eligible to be wiped out entirely under the Biden-Harris student debt relief plan, Mayotte says you should still do your homework when it comes to payments.

“It still doesn’t hurt to make sure you know how much you owe, who holds the loans and whether your payments are going to be affordable and whether you need a lower payment plan if the worst happens and SCOTUS decides to strike down the Biden-Harris debt relief.

The Biden-Harris administration extended the temporary pause on payments until June 30 to give the Supreme Court time to decide the case.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.