How to plan for health care expenses

By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Jan. 2, 2023 at 1:16 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Would you like to know your out-of-pocket costs before you walk into the doctor’s office? There’s now a new tool for that, at least for insured patients.

CBS News is reporting that as of Jan. 1, health insurers and employers that offer health plans must provide online calculators for patients to get detailed estimates of what they will owe — taking into account deductibles and copayments — for a range of services and drugs.

