Investigation underway after man shot by police in Cobb County, GBI says

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An investigation is underway after an officer shot and injured a man in Mableton Monday evening. The victim was identified as 35-year-old Jose Razo.

Preliminary information indicates that police received a 911 call to report that Razo was walking around the neighborhood carrying a gun and pointing it at other people. Upon arrival, Cobb County Police officers gave verbal commands to Razo to drop the gun. Police say officers shot Razo when he refused to comply.

Razo then ran inside his home on David Lane in Mableton but then surrendered after Cobb County SWAT responded to the scene.

Razo was taken to a local area hospital for non-life-threatening injuries and later was taken to the Cobb County Jail.

The Cobb County Police Department asked the Georgia Bureau of Investigation to conduct an independent investigation on this case.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.