MATTIE’S CALL: 78-year-old disabled woman reported missing

Mary Elizabeth Spearman
Mary Elizabeth Spearman(Atlanta News First)
By Talgat Almanov
Published: Jan. 1, 2023 at 9:09 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 78-year-old disabled woman.

Mary Elizabeth Spearman was last seen around 5:15 p.m. on 21 Kelso Drive in Southwest Atlanta.

Spearman is described as 5′05 in height, weighing 170 lbs. with brown eyes.

If you have any information on Mary Elizabeth Spearman’s whereabouts, please call 911 or Atlanta Police Department at 404-546- 4235.

Copyright 2022 WANF. All rights reserved.

