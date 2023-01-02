MATTIE’S CALL: 78-year-old disabled woman reported missing

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 78-year-old disabled woman.

Mary Elizabeth Spearman was last seen around 5:15 p.m. on 21 Kelso Drive in Southwest Atlanta.

Spearman is described as 5′05 in height, weighing 170 lbs. with brown eyes.

If you have any information on Mary Elizabeth Spearman’s whereabouts, please call 911 or Atlanta Police Department at 404-546- 4235.

