Minimum wage increased in 23 states
Published: Jan. 2, 2023 at 1:07 PM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
(CNN) – Millions of people in the United States are starting the new year with a pay raise.
As of Sunday, hourly minimum wages in 23 states rose as part of previously scheduled efforts to reach $15 an hour to account for cost-of-living changes.
The increases will affect nearly 8.5 million workers.
The federal minimum wage of $7.25 per hour hasn’t changed since 2009.
Additionally, nearly 30 cities and counties across the U.S. will increase their minimum wage, according to the EPI, a left-leaning think tank.
The states that saw an increase in the minimum wage include:
- Alaska
- Arizona
- California
- Colorado
- Delaware
- Illinois
- Maine
- Maryland
- Massachusetts
- Michigan
- Minnesota
- Missouri
- Montana
- Nebraska
- New Jersey
- New Mexico
- New York
- Ohio
- Rhode Island
- South Dakota
- Vermont
- Virginia
- Washington
Additionally, these states will see an increase in the minimum wage later in 2023:
- Connecticut
- Florida
- Nevada
- Oregon
