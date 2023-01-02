UGA fans traveling to Championship meet with sticker shock

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - At the stroke of midnight, a stroke of good luck for the Georgia Bulldogs on Saturday night.

Ohio State missed a game-winning field goal in the Peach Bowl playoff semifinal sending fans into a frenzy.

“These are the glory days. It’s magical. What happened on Saturday was so magical to the point it brought me to tears to the point I’m thinking that I’m crying at a football game. Oh my gosh!” Georgia fan Andrea Rankin said.

The dawgs will now take their show to Hollywood after beating the Buckeyes by one point.

And Georgia fans like Rankin are scrambling to book a trip to California for a chance to see the bulldogs win back-to-back National Championships.

“$2,000 just for flights for a single person,” Rankin said. “I’d like to kind of keep it and cap it all in at $3,000. At the most $2,500 or $3,000 but I don’t even think that’s possible. I think you’re looking more into the $5,000 to $7,000 range.”

The UGA Alumni Association pushed out a pricy three-night travel package that covers airfare, hotel, and transportation for more than $3,700.

“Row 18 is $4,200 a ticket,” Rankin said.

And that does not include a ticket to the game which will cost you north of $500.

“If I had to book today, I would think I would spend right at $5,800 and that’s ridiculous. That’s just too much,” Rankin said. “I guess I’ll be staying home and watching it on the TV.”

