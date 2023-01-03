Bills safety collapses after first quarter tackle

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A very scary situation last night in Cincinnati during the Monday Night Football game between the host Bengals and the Buffalo Billis.

Bills Safety Damar Hamlin collapsed after a hard tackle trying to bring down Cincinnati’s Tee Higgins and appeared to be unresponsive. We saw an ambulance pull onto the field. Hamlin got up after the tackle before becoming wobbly and collapsing.

Parademics Appeared to administer CPR and oxygen to Hamlin. After about 15 minutes Hamlin was loaded onto the ambulance.

The game was suspended and the Bills were said to be en route back to Buffalo. Hamlin was in critical condition as of midnight.

The Bills safety was reportedly administered CPR on the field. He was surrounded by teammates, some in tears.

