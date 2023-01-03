Black female councilmembers voice concerns over lack of leadership roles

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Representation matters at all levels. That’s the point Black women, who serve on the Atlanta City Council, are trying to drive home to other city leaders.

Councilmembers Andrea Boone and Marci Overstreet told Atlanta News First they refuse to stay silent over the lack of diversity in leadership roles within the city council.

“We had to do something,” said Boone. “You cannot forget Black women.”

On Sunday, the women paid for an ad in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, accusing council president Doug Shipman, a white man, of being “politically tone deaf.” They called out Shipman for removing them, the only Black women, as chairs of two of the council’s seven committees.

“Since 1982, we’ve had a Black female in leadership for the City of Atlanta [in some capacity],” said Overstreet. “I knew it needed to be something bigger than me telling him he made a mistake.”

“The danger of [council president] is if something happens to Mayor Andre Dickens, this person will become mayor – a person until this morning did not see Black women in my opinion,” added Boone, who chaired the Committee on Council in 2022.

Before the council ever votes on legislation it goes through a committee – and the chairperson is responsible for prioritizing what’s most important. Overstreet, who chaired the Zoning Committee in 2022, believes the leadership positions should reflect the demographics of the city.

“We have 8 Black councilmembers: 5 men, 3 women,” Overstreet explained. “The City of Atlanta voted 8 Black people in. We need to be represented properly. [Atlanta] influences everything and you don’t do that without the power of Black women in the City of Atlanta.”

On Tuesday, Shipman announced Overstreet would remain in her role as chair of the zoning committee. The change means three of the council’s eight Black members will hold chair positions. Jason Winston was previously named chair of the utility committee while Jason Dozier was named chair of the community development/human resources committee.

“The challenges and opportunities facing our city require us to work together to engage all parts of our communities,” Shipman wrote in a statement to Atlanta News First. “I believe the updated assignments and leadership will allow us to work together for all residents across our city.”

“He folded under public pressure,” Boone responded. “He folded under public pressure. He folded not because he wanted to – and that is more concerning than the initial act.”

Boone and Overstreet agreed there should be safeguards in place to ensure future chair selections are fair and impartial. Boone also called on Shipman to undergo implicit bias training.

“You don’t just decide who’s going to chair depending on who had it last and who’s next,” Overstreet said. “You’re intentional about it. You have to be more intentional, and you can’t erase a full voice of people.”

