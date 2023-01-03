Delta dedicates plane to legacy of famed UGA football coach Vince Dooley

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - During an unveiling ceremony Tuesday, Atlanta-based Delta Air Lines commemorated the life and legacy of renowned University of Georgia football coach Vince Dooley.

The Boeing 767-400 now features a memorial seal honoring the Hall of Famer.

The dedication ceremony was attended by CEO Ed Bastian as well as fellow Delta leaders – and UGA alumni – Chief Marketing and Communications Officer Tim Mapes and Chief Customer Experience Officer Allison Ausband. Several Dooley family members attended alongside Gov. Brian Kemp; Lt. Governor-Elect Burt Jones; Billy Payne, former chairman of Augusta National Golf Club; Frank Ros, team captain of the 1980 UGA team; and several Delta employees who are also UGA alumni.

“Vince Dooley’s legacy lives on through his enduring spirit and meaningful dedication to the University of Georgia and Bulldog fans everywhere,” said Allison Ausband, class of ‘83 and incoming chair of The University of Georgia Foundation. “Delta and the University of Georgia have a longstanding relationship. As the official airline of UGA Athletics, we are honored to dedicate this aircraft to Coach Dooley in remembrance of his impact across athletics, community and family.”

Ausband announced that the Dooley plane will carry UGA’s football team next week to its second National Championship Game in a row.

Delta has been the official airline of Georgia athletics for more than 40 years dating to 1980 when Delta first transported Dooley’s team to New Orleans to win a national title. In 2022, Delta welcomed home the victorious UGA Bulldogs after a victory in the 2022 NCAA College Football Playoff National Championship.

