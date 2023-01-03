Firefighters save oldest house built in Atlanta after fire breaks out in attic

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A piece of Atlanta history was saved overnight.

Atlanta Fire crews snuffed out an attic fire at the oldest house built in Atlanta. It’s located in the 1500 block of Willis Mill Road SW.

Atlanta Fire Rescue crews were able to contain the fire in the attic area, saving the rest of the home.

One man lives in the home and was able to make it out safely. No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is being investigated.

