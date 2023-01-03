Positively Georgia
St Jude Dream Home
Submit Your Photos
Surprise Squad

Firefighters save oldest house built in Atlanta after fire breaks out in attic

The oldest house built in Atlanta was saved from fire overnight.
The oldest house built in Atlanta was saved from fire overnight.(Atlanta News First)
By Jennifer Lifsey
Published: Jan. 3, 2023 at 9:21 AM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A piece of Atlanta history was saved overnight.

Atlanta Fire crews snuffed out an attic fire at the oldest house built in Atlanta. It’s located in the 1500 block of Willis Mill Road SW.

Atlanta Fire Rescue crews were able to contain the fire in the attic area, saving the rest of the home.

One man lives in the home and was able to make it out safely. No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is being investigated.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Latest News

David Ralston (Source: WALB)
Five running in Tuesday special election to fill David Ralston’s seat
Special election being held for Georgia House District 7
A woman was killed in a fire at her townhome on Lakemoore Drive in Fulton County.
Woman dies in Fulton County townhouse fire
Carol Hescott
Search underway for missing 65-year-old Clayton County woman with disabilities