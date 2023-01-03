Positively Georgia
St Jude Dream Home
Submit Your Photos
Surprise Squad

Firefighters save southwest Atlanta home after fire breaks out in attic

The oldest house built in Atlanta was saved from fire overnight.
The oldest house built in Atlanta was saved from fire overnight.(Atlanta News First)
By Jennifer Lifsey
Published: Jan. 3, 2023 at 9:21 AM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A home in southwest Atlanta was saved from a fire overnight.

Atlanta Fire crews snuffed out an attic fire at a home in the 1500 block of Willis Mill Road SW.

Firefighters were able to contain the fire in the attic area, saving the rest of the home.

One man lives in the home and was able to make it out safely. No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is being investigated.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder (4) works against the Arizona Cardinals during the...
Ridder poised on final drive, feels confident as Falcons’ QB
Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett celebrates with Georgia head coach Kirby Smart after the...
QB Bennett: Georgia must fix mistakes to win another title
A still image from the recording of Trequelle Vann-Marcouex's interrogation.
‘An unacceptable crisis’ | Defendants languishing in jail because of public defender shortage
InvestigateTV traveled the country to shed light on a constitutional crisis eroding the...
Shortage of public defenders is eroding the nation’s judicial system