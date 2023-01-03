FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Storms moving into metro Atlanta this afternoon

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The first of multiple rounds of showers and storms will move into north Georgia and metro Atlanta this afternoon.

Tuesday’s summary

High - 70°

Normal high - 54°

Chance of rain - 80%

What you need to know

A powerful storm system is sweeping through the southeast U.S. and will bring several rounds of storms into metro Atlanta. The first around is expected this afternoon and evening, with a second line arriving around 6 a.m. Wednesday morning.

Forecast map for 3 p.m. Tuesday (Atlanta News First)

Severe Weather Outlook for north Georgia Tuesday (Atlanta News First)

Forecast map for 7 a.m. Wednesday (Atlanta News First)

Rain and lightning are expected with both rounds of storms. The strongest storms will also be capable of producing isolated, damaging winds and isolated tornadoes.

The rain will move out by noon Wednesday with drier weather for the rest of the week.

