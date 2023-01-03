Positively Georgia
St Jude Dream Home
Submit Your Photos
Surprise Squad

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Storms moving into metro Atlanta this afternoon

By Rodney Harris
Published: Jan. 3, 2023 at 6:45 AM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The first of multiple rounds of showers and storms will move into north Georgia and metro Atlanta this afternoon.

Tuesday’s summary

High - 70°

Normal high - 54°

Chance of rain - 80%

What you need to know

A powerful storm system is sweeping through the southeast U.S. and will bring several rounds of storms into metro Atlanta. The first around is expected this afternoon and evening, with a second line arriving around 6 a.m. Wednesday morning.

Forecast map for 3 p.m. Tuesday
Forecast map for 3 p.m. Tuesday(Atlanta News First)
Severe Weather Outlook for north Georgia Tuesday
Severe Weather Outlook for north Georgia Tuesday(Atlanta News First)
Forecast map for 7 a.m. Wednesday
Forecast map for 7 a.m. Wednesday(Atlanta News First)

Rain and lightning are expected with both rounds of storms. The strongest storms will also be capable of producing isolated, damaging winds and isolated tornadoes.

The rain will move out by noon Wednesday with drier weather for the rest of the week.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Latest News

FIRST ALERT: Storms moving into metro Atlanta this afternoon
FIRST ALERT: Storms moving into metro Atlanta this afternoon
Tuesday
First Alert: Strong to severe t-storms possible in the midweek
Tuesday
First Alert: T-Storms likely Tuesday PM into Wednesday AM
First Alert Forecast: Heavy Rain & Storms Arrive Tomorrow
First Alert Forecast: Rain & Storms Tuesday into Wednesday