Positively Georgia
St Jude Dream Home
Submit Your Photos
Surprise Squad

Mableton sets date for historic first-ever city election

Metro Atlanta’s newest city will vote March 21 on its first slate of elected officials
Mableton votes to become Georgia’s newest city
By Tim Darnell
Published: Jan. 3, 2023 at 3:51 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A Cobb County community that voted this past November to become its own city will hold its first-ever municipal elections on March 21.

According to the Cobb County elections website, Mableton will choose its mayor and city council, with qualifying to run from 8:30 a.m. on Jan. 18 through 4:30 p.m. on Jan. 20. Mayoral candidates must submit a $900 qualifying fee, while city council hopefuls must pay a $600 qualifying fee. Qualifying will be held at 995 Roswell Street in Marietta.

Early voting begins on February 27, 2023.

RELATED: Mableton becomes Georgia’s newest city | What happens next?

Voters will choose a mayor and six council members. The first council will serve staggered terms. Three of the initial council members will serve from March 2023-December 2025, and the other three will serve from March 2023-December 2027.

After that initial council, they will serve four-year terms.

Mableton’s charter, as approved by the last Georgia General Assembly, provides for the appointment of a city manager for the city’s day-to-day operations, a municipal court and its judge, a city attorney, and a city clerk. The city council can determine what other positions need to be created for the new city.

Mableton will provide for its own law enforcement; fire protection and fire safety; road and street construction or maintenance; solid waste management; water supply or distribution or both; wastewater treatment; stormwater collection and disposal; electric or gas utility service; enforcement of building, housing, plumbing, electrical, and other similar codes; planning and zoning; and recreational facilities.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Latest News

FILE - Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., speaks during a news conference at the Capitol in...
‘Furious’ Marjorie Taylor Greene blasts Freedom Caucus in GOP deadlock on speaker vote
Sen. Warnock wins in Georgia giving Democrats a majority in the Senate
Georgia’s Raphael Warnock sworn into his first full, six-year Senate term
David Ralston (Source: WALB)
Five running in Tuesday special election to fill David Ralston’s seat
Georgia State Capitol
Georgia is entering a new political era in 2023