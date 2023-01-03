Mableton sets date for historic first-ever city election

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A Cobb County community that voted this past November to become its own city will hold its first-ever municipal elections on March 21.

According to the Cobb County elections website, Mableton will choose its mayor and city council, with qualifying to run from 8:30 a.m. on Jan. 18 through 4:30 p.m. on Jan. 20. Mayoral candidates must submit a $900 qualifying fee, while city council hopefuls must pay a $600 qualifying fee. Qualifying will be held at 995 Roswell Street in Marietta.

Early voting begins on February 27, 2023.

Voters will choose a mayor and six council members. The first council will serve staggered terms. Three of the initial council members will serve from March 2023-December 2025, and the other three will serve from March 2023-December 2027.

After that initial council, they will serve four-year terms.

Mableton’s charter, as approved by the last Georgia General Assembly, provides for the appointment of a city manager for the city’s day-to-day operations, a municipal court and its judge, a city attorney, and a city clerk. The city council can determine what other positions need to be created for the new city.

Mableton will provide for its own law enforcement; fire protection and fire safety; road and street construction or maintenance; solid waste management; water supply or distribution or both; wastewater treatment; stormwater collection and disposal; electric or gas utility service; enforcement of building, housing, plumbing, electrical, and other similar codes; planning and zoning; and recreational facilities.

