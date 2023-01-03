Positively Georgia
Man shot in Fulton County, investigation underway, police say

By Talgat Almanov
Published: Jan. 2, 2023 at 9:26 PM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An investigation is underway after a man was shot in Fulton County Monday evening.

According to the Atlanta Police Department, officers responded to a person shot call on 1559 Campbellton Road around 6:30 p.m.

This is an active investigation. Stay with Atlanta News First for updates as they come into the newsroom.

