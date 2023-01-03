‘Furious’ Marjorie Taylor Greene blasts GOP leaders after Kevin McCarthy defeat

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene blasted her fellow Republicans as the party seemed headed for a civil war on Capitol Hill.

House minority leader Kevin McCarthy was defeated on the first ballot as Congress gaveled into session on Tuesday. The California Republican’s apparent defeat, according to the AP, sent the new Congress into a tangle as conservative colleagues opposed his leadership.

McCarthy was opposed by several members of the House GOP’s so-called Freedom Caucus, and became the first House speaker nominee in 100 years to fail to win the gavel from his fellow party members on the initial vote.

On the House’s first ballot, U.S. Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) received 212 votes to McCarthy’s 203. Five other congressional representatives also received votes; no candidate received the required majority to become speaker. A total of 218 was needed for a candidate to be elected speaker.

Greene, who was elected to another term this past November in Georgia’s 14th district, blasted some members of her party for their opposition to McCarthy.

“I haven’t asked for one thing for myself and I’m the only Republican that has zero committees,” Greene told reporters in a Capitol Hill hallway. “I find out it’s my Freedom Caucus colleagues and my supposed friends that went and did that and they asked nothing for me. I am furious.”

Here are a few things I learned in the GOP Conference meeting. pic.twitter.com/Hs58kGLiNS — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) January 3, 2023

A core group of conservatives led by the Freedom Caucus and aligned with Donald Trump’s MAGA agenda were furious, calling the private meeting a “beat down” by McCarthy allies and remaining steadfast in their opposition to the GOP leader, according to the AP.

This story is developing.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.