Nonprofit out of space, as post-pandemic needs rise

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A Georgia nonprofit is bursting at the seams with donations. They are having to turn some donations away, simply because their building is too small, even though the need in the community for services, is growing by the week.

The organization is a continuation of a grandmother’s legacy.

”She would feed the neighborhood children when we were younger,” said Alicia Rivera, Founder of Feeding GA Families.

The building itself, the organization has outgrown. Feeding Georgia Families does it all; they help families in need with food, clothes, books, renters assistance, housing resources, pet supplies, and more.

RELATED: Biden marks COVID ‘tragic milestone’ in US at global summit.

“Every bit of space we have got we are trying to use,” said William Joyner with Feeding GA Families.

Thousands of Georgians in need, come through these doors every week; if they’re too embarrassed to ask for help they can pick up groceries for free out front. Crews at the nonprofit say they have seen the need for their services grow by the week and as some COVID relief programs expire, more families will need their help.

“We should see an increase, period, across the board between January to June of this year,” said Rivera.

Rivera believes the problem is space. There is not enough of it. Boxes are lined up down the hallway, donations are piled high in rooms, more boxes are stacked up ready to go out to families in need, and small corners have turned into storage closets. All of the donations currently in the building will be completely gone and replaced with more, in about a week.

“People shouldn’t have to think like this, ‘Do I want lights or do I want food?’ It shouldn’t be a question in today’s world but for a lot of people, it is. We try to alleviate that pressure,” said Joyner.

Right now some large donations have to be turned away, not because there isn’t a need but because there is no room. Feeding GA Families believes more space will allow them to serve the growing need in the Atlanta Community, at a time when families desperately need help.

“We work with what we have...we come from a standpoint of gratitude first and then we work towards our goals,” said Rivera.

The organization is looking for a warehouse-style building with high ceilings that is at least 20 thousand square feet. Due to the housing market and rent prices, the spaces they have found, they haven’t been able to afford.

NOTE: Atlanta News First does not endorse any fundraising efforts. Donate at your own risk.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.