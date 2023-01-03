Police search for 2 suspects in DeKalb County assualt

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Atlanta police are searching for Kenya Pierce and Rontravius Dawson for assaulting an unidentified woman.

The incident happened at the Cookout Restaurant on the 400 block of Moreland Ave. SE.

When the police arrived at the location the woman said Dawson choked her and Pierce pulled out a knife and stabbed her in the upper left arm and stomach, puncturing her intestines.

She was rushed to Grady Memorial Hospital to get treated for her injuries.

Anyone with information on the case can submit a tip anonymously to the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477), online www.crimestoppersatlanta.org or by texting CSA and the tip to CRIMES (274637). Persons do not have to give their name or any identifying information to be eligible for the reward of up to $5,000.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.