Positively Georgia
St Jude Dream Home
Submit Your Photos
Surprise Squad

QB Bennett: Georgia must fix mistakes to win another title

Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett celebrates with Georgia head coach Kirby Smart after the...
Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett celebrates with Georgia head coach Kirby Smart after the Peach Bowl NCAA college football semifinal playoff game between Georgia and Ohio State, Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023, in Atlanta. Georgia won 42-41.(AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)(Brynn Anderson | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 3, 2023 at 10:41 AM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — Top-ranked and defending national champion Georgia is looking for improvement despite sitting one win away from back-to-back titles.

Quarterback Stetson Bennett and the Bulldogs weren’t satisfied with their play in their dramatic 42-41 win over Ohio State in the Peach Bowl’s College Football Playoff semifinal.

Georgia is motivated to play better against No. 3 TCU in next week’s national championship game in Englewood, California.

Bennett threw for a career-high 398 yards with three touchdowns against Ohio State. He was critical of what he described as 30 minutes of bad football before he led the fourth-quarter comeback.

The Bulldogs escaped with the win after Ohio State missed a 50-yard field goal with three seconds left in the game.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Georgia defensive back Malaki Starks (24) reacts as Georgia defensive back Christopher Smith...
The CFP semifinalists and the NIL collectives that back them
Georgia defensive lineman Jalen Carter (88) speaks during media day for the Peach Bowl NCAA...
Bulldogs DL Jalen Carter talks to Atlanta News First
Yang Yang the giant panda picks Georgia to win the 2022 Peach Bowl.
Giant panda at Zoo Atlanta picks Georgia to win the Peach Bowl
FILE - The Heisman Trophy, as seen in this 1978 file photo, is awarded each year to an...
Bennett, Duggan, Stroud, Williams are Heisman finalists