QB Bennett: Georgia must fix mistakes to win another title

ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — Top-ranked and defending national champion Georgia is looking for improvement despite sitting one win away from back-to-back titles.

Quarterback Stetson Bennett and the Bulldogs weren’t satisfied with their play in their dramatic 42-41 win over Ohio State in the Peach Bowl’s College Football Playoff semifinal.

Georgia is motivated to play better against No. 3 TCU in next week’s national championship game in Englewood, California.

Bennett threw for a career-high 398 yards with three touchdowns against Ohio State. He was critical of what he described as 30 minutes of bad football before he led the fourth-quarter comeback.

The Bulldogs escaped with the win after Ohio State missed a 50-yard field goal with three seconds left in the game.

