Ridder poised on final drive, feels confident as Falcons’ QB

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder (4) works against the Arizona Cardinals during the...
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder (4) works against the Arizona Cardinals during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)(Brynn Anderson | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 3, 2023 at 10:50 AM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
ATLANTA (AP) — Desmond Ridder may not be the Falcons’ starting quarterback for 2023, but the rookie from Cincinnati at least will head into the offseason with a win to his credit.

Ridder led Atlanta past Arizona 20-19 on Sunday, directing the winning drive in the closing seconds.

Ridder was a third-round draft pick last year.

The Falcons could opt to select another QB with a high draft pick this spring.

For now, Ridder is doing his best to show Atlanta what he can do. He says he didn’t feel rattled during the closing stretch against the Cardinals.

Ridder is 1-2 as a starter.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

