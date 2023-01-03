Positively Georgia
St Jude Dream Home
Submit Your Photos
Surprise Squad

School bus driver arrested for DUI after crashing bus into utility pole, police say

State police said Walter Collie, 43, was under the influence of drugs when he crashed the...
State police said Walter Collie, 43, was under the influence of drugs when he crashed the school bus into a utility pole on Sept. 12.(WSAZ)
By Alyssa Hannahs and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jan. 3, 2023 at 2:32 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAYNE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ/Gray News) – A school bus driver in West Virginia was arrested in connection to a crash that sent six students to the hospital in September.

According to West Virginia State Police, Walter Collie, 43, was arrested Tuesday for DUI with a minor and DUI causing injury.

State police said Collie was under the influence of drugs when he crashed the school bus into a utility pole on Sept. 12.

Officials said about 40 students were onboard at the time of the crash. Six students were injured and sent to the hospital.

Further information has not been released.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Rontavius Dawson and Kenya Pierce
Police search for 2 suspects in DeKalb County assualt
Sam Bankman-Fried arrives at Manhattan federal court, Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023, in New York. The...
FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried pleads not guilty in New York
Pelé will be buried in the Brazilian city where he began his career.
Pelé buried at cemetery in Brazilian city he made famous
FILE - Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, of Ky., center, Senator John Thune, R-SD,, left,...
McConnell celebrates milestone as Senate Democrats retain power
FILE - Jeremy Renner poses for photographers upon arrival at the UK Fan Screening of the film...
Reno mayor: Jeremy Renner was helping stranded car when hurt