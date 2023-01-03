Search underway for missing 65-year-old Clayton County woman with disabilities

COLLEGE PARK, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Clayton County Police are asking for the public’s help locating a missing 65-year-old woman.

Officials say Carol Hescott’s family members tell them she walked away from her home on the 5600 block of Grand River Road in College Park around 2:20 p.m. on Dec. 31 and never returned. She was last seen wearing a red and white striped shirt and a black and floral pattern skirt.

Hescott is described as a Black female with black/gray hair, brown eyes, 5′04″ in height, and weighs 250 lbs. She has been diagnosed with multiple mental disabilities.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Carol Hescott is being asked to contact the Clayton County Police Department at 770-477-3550 or call 911.

