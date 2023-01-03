Positively Georgia
The U.S. Latinx Community Still Lacks Health Coverage

By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Jan. 3, 2023 at 4:32 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Jeanette Contreras, Project Director of Health Equity Campaigns, UnidosUS joins us to share how the Inflation Reduction Act may help more Latinos access health coverage this year and how to sign up for ACA Marketplace before the enrollment deadline on January 15, 2023. For more information, visit www.HealthCare.gov or www.CuidadodeSalud.gov.

