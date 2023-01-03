The U.S. Latinx Community Still Lacks Health Coverage

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Jeanette Contreras, Project Director of Health Equity Campaigns, UnidosUS joins us to share how the Inflation Reduction Act may help more Latinos access health coverage this year and how to sign up for ACA Marketplace before the enrollment deadline on January 15, 2023. For more information, visit www.HealthCare.gov or www.CuidadodeSalud.gov.

Sponsored By: UnidosUS

