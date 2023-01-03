FIRST ALERT WEATHER BLOG: Powerful storms moving through metro Atlanta tonight
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta News First is tracking a string of powerful storms moving toward metro Atlanta.
A tornado watch has been issued for metro Atlanta until 9 p.m. this evening. A tornado watch means that tornadoes will be possible with any storm that develops this afternoon and evening.
Very impressive signature of damaging straight line winds in these severe warned storms moving through the metro.
A Tornado warning has been issued for Upson County.
5:02 pm First Alert: Heads up in Carroll County for strong, damaging winds with the cell moving in from the west. Radar indicated 50+ mph winds with this line. Watching for rotation
Coming up at 5 & 6 on this FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY - a live look at the roads in Gordon County.
Our team of meteorologists have you covered on what you need to know about weather and road conditions tonight and into tomorrow.
Breaking: The first of an expected string of tornado warnings has been issued in eastern Alabama, near the town of Roanoke. The system is moving from west to the east- northeast into Metro Atlanta.
A few dangerous thunderstorms will be roaming North Georgia through the evening commute. Whether you are impacted by severe weather, or not, the drive home will be messy.
Weather App | https://t.co/95ViIDHklm
FIRST ALERT: A Tornado Watch has been issued until 9pm for Almost All of North Georgia (Including ALL of Metro Atlanta). A Tornado Watch means tornadoes are possible. Stay with the First Alert Weather Team all afternoon/evening - today is a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY.
A FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY has been issued for this afternoon & tonight. Tornadoes and severe thunderstorms are possible.
FIRST ALERT: Storms moving into metro Atlanta this afternoon
FIRST ALERT: Multiple round of strong to severe storms are possible across Georgia today and tonight. The greatest risks are for flash flooding & spin up tornadoes.
