Positively Georgia
St Jude Dream Home
Submit Your Photos
Surprise Squad

FIRST ALERT WEATHER BLOG: Powerful storms moving through metro Atlanta tonight

First Alert Weather Day
First Alert Weather Day(WANF)
By Jamarlo Phillips
Published: Jan. 3, 2023 at 4:50 PM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta News First is tracking a string of powerful storms moving toward metro Atlanta.

A tornado watch has been issued for metro Atlanta until 9 p.m. this evening. A tornado watch means that tornadoes will be possible with any storm that develops this afternoon and evening.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Five children died after flames spread through a single family home in Buffalo, New York.
5 children die after house fire in Buffalo; grandmother hurt
Interview with Scott Stallings
Interview with Scott Stallings
Rontavius Dawson and Kenya Pierce
Police search for 2 suspects in DeKalb County assualt
FILE - Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., speaks during a news conference at the Capitol in...
‘Furious’ Marjorie Taylor Greene blasts Freedom Caucus in GOP deadlock on speaker vote