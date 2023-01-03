Positively Georgia
Woman dies in Fulton County house fire

Fire truck
Fire truck(monkey Business images | AP images)
By Talgat Almanov
Published: Jan. 2, 2023 at 11:19 PM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) -Firefighters responded to a report of a house fire on 307 Lakemoore Drive in Fulton County Monday evening.

Fire officials confirmed to Atlanta News First that one woman died inside the unit after firefighters forcibly entered the 3-story structure.

According to fire officials, the cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

