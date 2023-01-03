Woman dies in Fulton County house fire

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) -Firefighters responded to a report of a house fire on 307 Lakemoore Drive in Fulton County Monday evening.

Fire officials confirmed to Atlanta News First that one woman died inside the unit after firefighters forcibly entered the 3-story structure.

According to fire officials, the cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.