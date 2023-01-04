Positively Georgia
Atlanta United cuts ties with midfielder Emerson Hyndman

Atlanta United midfielder Emerson Hyndman (20) during an MLS soccer match against the Chicago...
Atlanta United midfielder Emerson Hyndman (20) during an MLS soccer match against the Chicago Fire, Saturday, April 24, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Danny Karnik)(Danny Karnik | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 1:12 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
(AP) - Atlanta United and midfielder Emerson Hyndman have mutually agreed to terminate his contract, the team announced Wednesday.

The 26-year-old Hyndman joined Atlanta in 2019 and made 51 MLS appearances with 35 starts across four seasons. He recorded four goals and six assists with United.

Hyndman was plagued by injuries over the last two seasons, managing just 16 appearances combined.

“We had a good conversation with Emerson and decided together that it would be mutually beneficial for him to get a fresh start,” Atlanta United technical director Carlos Bocanegra said in a statement.

Atlanta is coming off a disappointing season in which it failed to make the MLS playoffs for only the second time in the club’s six-year history.

