Boy dies in hit-and-run crash in southeast Atlanta, suspect at large, police say

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A 9-year-old boy died after he was hit by a vehicle in Fulton County Tuesday evening, according to the Atlanta Police Department.

Flowers lied at the entrance of the Rosel Fann Recreation Center on Tuesday night.

Those on scene said there was a function at the rec center and a boy was hit while trying to cross the street to get to the event.

Preliminary information indicates the boy was struck by the vehicle at 365 Cleveland Avenue in Southeast Atlanta. The boy was then transported to the hospital by ambulance in critical condition where he died of his injuries.

Police say the driver fled the scene.

