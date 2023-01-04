Positively Georgia
DeKalb County Police: Man pumping gas injured in shooting

Crime scene tape
Crime scene tape(MGN)
By Miles Montgomery
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 5:47 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An investigation is underway after DeKalb County police officials say a man pumping gas in DeKalb County was injured in a shooting on Wednesday afternoon.

Officials say officers responded to the Texaco gas station at the 4300 block of Columbia Drive around 4:47 p.m. after reports of a shooting.

Upon arrival, officers located a male “in his 40s” with a gunshot wound to the leg.

The man, who has not been identified by officials, was rushed to an area hospital.

Investigators tell Atlanta News First that the victim “was pumping gas when a vehicle drove by and fired multiple rounds at another vehicle.”

Officials add that both the targeted vehicle and the vehicle wanted in connection to the shooting fled the scene. “The victim does not appear to have been the intended target,” officials say.

This shooting comes less than a month after DeKalb County officials passed a new gas station safety ordinance mandating high-definition video surveillance systems for 274 gas stations and convenience stores in DeKalb County.

The shooting remains under investigation.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

